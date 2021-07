The quarterfinal field at Euro 2020 is set, and it's hardly one that meets pre-tournament expectations. Gone are the three titans from the vaunted Group of Death: the defending champion (Portugal), the reigning World Cup champion and heavy favorite (France) and Germany. Advancing are the likes of Switzerland, Ukraine, Czech Republic and Denmark, the latter of which overcame a near-death experience for its talisman and persevered through the group stage and round of 16. Even England won a Euros knockout match in normal time for the first time in its history.