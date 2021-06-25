2021 British Open odds: Open Championship picks, predictions from proven model that nailed Jon Rahm's win
The 149th edition of the Open Championship, also known as the British Open, gets underway on Thursday, July 15, as golf's top players descend on Royal St. George's Golf Course in England. The 2021 Open Championship is the final major of the season and there are plenty of storylines unfolding as we inch closer to one of golf's most historic tournaments. With a victory at the Open Championship 2021, Shane Lowry will become the first golfer to win back-to-back titles since Padraig Harrington (2007-08).www.cbssports.com