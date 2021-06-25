Myles Gaskin 'very pleased' with Dolphins speed in 2021

Any acorns you think Miami will sign between now and training camp? Duke Johnson, Melvin Ingram, Malik Hooker, Kawann Short , David DeCastro?. Hey Reza, I absolutely could see the Dolphins signing a veteran before the start of training camp; in fact, I'd say it's probably more likely than not. Off your list, though, I'd scratch off DeCastro because he revealed he needs ankle surgery and might retire and I'd scratch off Hooker because I'm pretty sure the Dolphins signed Jason McCourty to play safety. Short is a good player, but I'm pretty sure he's a much better fit in a 4-3 scheme and the Dolphins use a lot of three-lineman looks. I'm not sure Duke Johnson is much of an upgrade over what the Dolphins have at running back, which leaves Melvin Ingram as the most likely addition out of your group.