Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Central Islip, NY

Kinsler, Valencia to play for Long Island Ducks

Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 16 days ago

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — (AP) — Former major leaguers Ian Kinsler and Danny Valencia will play for the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League to get in shape to be part of Israel's team at the Olympic baseball tournament.

Kinsler, 39, was a four-time All-Star second baseman who played in the major leagues from 2006-19 with Texas, Detroit, San Diego, the Los Angeles Angels and Boston. He currently is an adviser to the Padres.

Valencia, 36, was a first baseman, third baseman and outfielder who played from 2010-19 for Minnesota, Baltimore, Oakland, Toronto, Kansas City, Seattle and Boston.

Israel will play a series of exhibitions from July 11-20 in New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Maryland.

Israel will be joined at the Olympic baseball tournament by host Japan, the United States, Mexico, South Korea and the winner of this week's final qualifier among the Dominican Republic, the Netherlands and Venezuela.

The Olympic baseball tournament starts July 28 in Fukushima, Japan, and runs from July 29 to Aug. 7 in Yokohama, about 25 miles from Tokyo.

____

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
16K+
Post
997K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mexico, NY
City
Boston, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Central Islip, NY
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
City
Islip, NY
State
Texas State
City
Maryland, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Kinsler
Person
Danny Valencia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venezuela#Padres#The Long Island Ducks#Atlantic League#The Los Angeles Angels#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
Country
Japan
Country
Netherlands
Related
Virginia StateNBC News

Statues of Confederate generals come down in Charlottesville, Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Statues honoring two Confederate generals were taken down Saturday, nearly four years after white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups stormed the Virginia college town to protect it. The removal of the bronze statues depicting Gens. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson "is one small step closer to the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US has no plans to offer military assistance to Haiti: reports

The Biden administration reportedly has no current plans to offer military assistance to Haiti following the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse earlier this week. A senior Biden administration official told Reuters and The New York Times late Friday that there were no plans to provide U.S. military assistance to...
NFLABC News

NFL LB Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact, police said Saturday. Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Jail records listed an address...
MLBABC News

Dad of Nats' Joe Ross saves fan with Heimlich at Giants game

SAN FRANCISCO -- Father to a pair of big league starting pitchers, Willie Ross made a crucial save at a ballgame in San Francisco on Saturday. Ross, dad of veteran pitchers Joe and Tyson Ross, performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking fan during a game between the Giants and Washington Nationals, dislodging bits of a hot dog to clear the woman's airways.
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope makes first public appearance since intestinal surgery

Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since undergoing surgery to correct a “severe” narrowing of his colon. Francis walked out onto a balcony at Rome's Gemelli hospital to lead his weekly prayer in front of hundreds of people, CBS News reports. He was joined on the balcony by some children who are also hospitalized at Gemelli.
Miami, FLPosted by
The Hill

Miami courthouse to undergo repairs amid safety concerns

The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will undergo repairs amid safety concerns following an inspection, officials announced Friday. Officials said in a statement that all business at the courthouse will be conducted virtually. Judges and court staff will begin working remotely “until further notice” starting July 12. The statement was issued by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy