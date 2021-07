KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WOWO): The alleged gunman wanted in connection to a triple shooting last weekend in Kendallville is in custody in Ohio. Kendallville Police say an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was doing a routine check at a rest area outside Athens at just before 3 a.m. Wednesday. A trooper observed the suspect’s vehicle, a red 2010 Kia Forte. Officials say Matthew D. Rodriguez barricaded himself in the rest area and surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident at just before 5 a.m. He is being held at the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail in Nelsonville. Rodriguez is charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.