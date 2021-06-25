Cancel
Mid-Day Market Update: Fuwei Films Jumps Following Q1 Results; Oasis Midstream Partners Shares Plunge

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 15 days ago

Midway through trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.56% to 34,389.25 while the NASDAQ fell 0.02% to 14,366.72. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.21% to 4,275.24. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,577,710 cases with around 602,830 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 30,082,770 cases and 391,980 deaths, while Brazil reported over 18,169,880 COVID-19 cases with 507,100 deaths. In total, there were at least 179,635,440 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,892,810 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

