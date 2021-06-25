Win the chance to zip down world’s longest slip-and-slide with Natty Light contest
In honor Independence Day and its new limited-edition USA can, Natural Light is bringing the world record for the longest slip-and-slide “back to its homeland.”. Natty Light is giving fans an opportunity to be part of the history-making day. One fan – and three of their friends – will be selected to be among the first to zoom down the 2,021-foot plastic slide, emblazoned with stars, stripes and eagles, on Thursday, July 1.www.mlive.com