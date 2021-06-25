Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Win the chance to zip down world’s longest slip-and-slide with Natty Light contest

By Justine Lofton
Posted by 
The Flint Journal
The Flint Journal
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In honor Independence Day and its new limited-edition USA can, Natural Light is bringing the world record for the longest slip-and-slide “back to its homeland.”. Natty Light is giving fans an opportunity to be part of the history-making day. One fan – and three of their friends – will be selected to be among the first to zoom down the 2,021-foot plastic slide, emblazoned with stars, stripes and eagles, on Thursday, July 1.

www.mlive.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guinness World Record#Natty Usa#Group Vp#Instagram#Nattyslide
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
Related
Davis, WVCumberland Times-News

W.Va. resort trying to set record for longest plastic slide

DAVIS, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia resort is offering one heck of a long plastic water slide. Canaan Valley Resort will be the host site where 100 people in attendance will be given the opportunity to ride the 2,021-foot slip-and-slide Thursday. The ride is being built by Natural Light Beer.
Posted by
Bryce Gruber

Natty Light Beer Just Broke a World Slip & Slide Record in West Virginia

This is the most American thing that's ever happened since 1776. If there's one thing American knows, it's that West Virginia never disappoints. If there's a second thing, it's that Natty Light beer is part of all of America's most American moments. You know, the kinds of moments where 12 or more similar-looking dudes are sitting in lawn chairs debating the merits of various iterations of pizza and sports statistics as the faint scent of body odor and spray-style deodorant wafts through the air.
PhotographyABQJournal

Mapping the world’s longest lightning bolts

As the summer skies start to roil with thunderstorms, New Mexicans get a front-and-center seat to some spectacular lightning displays. We may even count the time between spotting the flash and hearing the roar, a means to calculate the distance of the lightning that ensures we’re a safe distance from the strike.
LifestyleKingsport Times-News

‘I Am Bays Mountain’ contest offers chance to win lifetime membership

Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium has been part of the fabric of this community for 50 years! That’s why we want YOU to help us celebrate her golden anniversary. Beginning this month, the Times News and Bays Mountain Park are teaming up for the “I Am Bays Mountain” 50th anniversary contest celebrating what Bays Mountain Park means — and has meant — and the impression it’s left on the people who’ve visited over the years, be it with school groups, family members or on their own.
Davis, WVAdWeek

Here's a Peek Under the Plastic of Natural Light's Record-Breaking Water Slide

If all goes according to plan today, a bit of history (both the sporting and the marketing kind) will be made on a grassy slope in Davis, West Virginia. Preparation has been going on for weeks—a mix of public relations, event planning and no small amount of physical engineering. After all, when a company sets out to build the world’s longest plastic water slide, there’s no room for screwups.
Designcreativeboom.com

Global art contest pays tribute to world's most exciting cities

Art of Italicus 2021: Creative Talent – Cities Reimagined is inviting artists from selected countries worldwide to reimagine one of these 14 cities: Rome, Milan, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, London, Barcelona, Paris, Sydney, Berlin, Athens, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Moscow. You can take inspiration from a city you live...
Florida Statesouthfloridareporter.com

Watch The Florida Key’s World Key Lime Pie Eating Contest

KEY WEST, Fla. — Twenty-five competitors indulged their appetites for the Florida Keys’ signature dessert July 4 in Key West, but nobody did it faster than Nicholas Luera. Luera, a Seattle resident, won the World Key Lime Pie Eating Championship, scarfing down an entire 9-inch pie topped with whipped cream in just 2 minutes, 13.5 seconds — without using his hands, per contest rules.
Lifestylenewsbrig.com

Body modification fanatic cuts off finger in extreme change

For this Brazilian body modification enthusiast, the fewer limbs the better. Michel Faro do Prado just chopped off one of his ring fingers, revealing it in a gruesome photo of his father holding the missing digit. Known as Diabao Praddo on social media, and sometimes even called the “human Satan,”...
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

Woman ‘asked to cover up due to inappropriate top’ at Disney World

A woman says she was forced to accept a free T-shirt while visiting Disney World Florida because her outfit was deemed inappropriate.Alyssa Schueller, from Ohio, posted about the ordeal on TikTok, receiving almost 4 million views. In the video, she is seen wearing a cropped bodysuit that exposed part of her midriff as she is escorted to a merchandise store by a Disney worker.“Getting escorted to a free shirt because mine isn’t appropriate,” she wrote in the caption. The Disney worker then writes her a voucher, before giving Schueller a free yellow T-shirt.As per Disney’s dress code, “clothing which,...
Animalsdistinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Grizzly Bear Bolts Towards Bear-watching Group

Grizzly bears are fast. Very fast. Just look at this large bear patrolling his favorite watering hole in Katmai National Park and Preserve. He's placidly padding around one minute, and a split second later he's charging along the water towards the person holding the camera at twenty miles an hour. Just looking at the footage is enough to raise the hair on your neck.
PhotographyFUJI LOVE

Chasing the Light – Images from the Longest Day

Borders mean nothing to sunlight. And yet, borders provide definition. Borders create a need for naming what’s on one side and what’s on the other. And the names give rise to reputations and myths. My friend Valeriy Klamm and I live on opposite sides of the planet. Sometimes, in terms...

Comments / 1

Community Policy