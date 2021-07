Regan Yee ran a Canadian record in the 3,000m steeplechase on Tuesday night at the Classique D’athlétisme de Montréal, posting an Olympic-qualifying time of 9:27.54. Yee’s result was well under the 9:30.00 Olympic standard, and it beat Geneviève Lalonde‘s previous national record of 9:29.82 by two seconds. Tuesday marked the end of the qualification period for the Tokyo Games, and entering the event, Yee had yet to run Olympic standard. Her big win secures her a spot on Team Canada. Canada’s Crystal Emmanuel also put the Montreal meet to good use, running Olympic standard in the 100m and booking her ticket on another start line at the Summer Games (she had already qualified in the 200m).