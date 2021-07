Popsicles, pool parties, misters, and frozen drinks are just some of the ways we enjoy the Charlotte summer while keeping cool and comfortable. And just like us, our trees enjoy the summer too (after all, it’s when they make most of their food for the year) but also like us, they need some extra TLC to make these hot months bearable. Since trees can’t eat popsicles, here are 5 tips we recommend to make sure your tree is happy and healthy this summer.