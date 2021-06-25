Waverly Post 142 Falls 4-3 against Portsmouth Post 23

“We didn’t capitalize on our opportunities and they did. We’re playing well but at the end of the day you can’t give away free bases and today we gave away free bases” said Waverly Post 142 Shockers head coach Jonathan Teeters. In a defensive contest Portsmouth Post 23 edged Waverly Post 142 4-3 in SCOL action on Wednesday evening. Portsmouth Post 23 took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a bases loaded walk. Dakota Secrest then singled with two outs in the bottom of the first inning and then stole second to get into scoring position. Derek Eblin then walked to put runners on first and second. Waverly Post 142 then executed a double steal and Secrest crossed the dish to tie the game 1-1 as Portsmouth Post 23 committed a throwing on the play. Portsmouth Post 23 took a 2-1 lead on a one out double in the second inning. The Shockers put runners in scoring position in the bottom half but couldn’t bring across a run. Portsmouth Post 23 threatened in the top of the fourth inning loading the bases with an out but a 1-2-3 double play ended the threat. Roger Woodruff led off the bottom of the fourth with a single and later advanced to third on a passed ball and groundout. Woodruff then scored on an RBI groundout by Levi Coriell to tie the game at 2-2. Hunter Edwards then singled and stole second before LT Jordan knocked in Edwards with an RBI single giving the Shockers a 3-2 lead. Portsmouth Post 23 then retook the lead 4-3 on a fielder’s choice in fifth. Waverly Post 142 put the tying run on base in the bottom of the seventh inning but couldn’t push it across. “It’s unfortunate they scored three of their four runs on Free bases we gave them but at the end of the day they played better than we did” said Teeters. LT Jordan went 1-3 with a base hit and RBI to lead the Shockers. Levi Coriell walked twice and collected an RBI. Dakota Secrest was 1-2 with a run scored and stolen base. Roger Woodruff singled going 1-3 and scored a run. Weston Roop and Hunter Edwards both were 1-3 at the dish with a single and stolen base. Derek Eblin walked twice. Eblin struck out seven batters in 3 ⅓ innings while giving up 2 hits. Woodruff struck out a batter as he pitched 3 ⅔ innings in relief. Next up for the Shockers is the Jim Jadwin Tournament in Chillicothe on Friday, Saturday and Sunday June 25-27. “ We’re going to face some more good competition over the weekend and nobody’s going to feel sorry for us” mentioned Teeters.