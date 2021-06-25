Summer kicks off with exciting back-to-back race weekends at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

LEXINGTON, Ohio (June 24, 2021) — Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course is going to be a busy and fun place to be over the next two weekends as Ohio is fully open again. Back-to-back race events start with the Vintage Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio this weekend (June 25-27), then Ohio’s largest annual motorsports event, The Honda Indy 200 Presented by the HPD Ridgeline, follows on July 2-4. Tickets for both events are available now at midohio.com.