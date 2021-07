CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Paints, presented by Adena Health System, took down the Prospect League’s top team Tuesday night at VA Memorial Stadium, winning the game 7-6. The Paints (10-12) scored the game’s first run in the bottom of the first inning. Jake Silverstein doubled with one out and moved to third on a wild pitch. With two outs, Kent Reeser singled, scoring Silverstein and giving the Paints an early 1-0 lead.