In one of the first signs of the Supreme Court’s new 6-3 alignment, Cedar Point Nursery v. Hassid, decided recently, heralds a sea-change in the Court’s property rights jurisprudence. The Fifth Amendment specifies that private property shall not be “taken for public use, without just compensation.” The Court ruled that a California law permitting union activists to “take access” of agricultural facilities, like Cedar Point’s strawberry-packing plant, for three hours per day, for up to one-third of the year, is a per se taking of the fundamental “right to exclude” — that is, a taking regardless of the regulation’s spatial or durational extent.