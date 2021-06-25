Las Vegas Cannabis Dispensary Jardín Donates $11,000 To The Buried Alive Project, 'It's Our Responsibility'

Some people are still behind bars serving sentences for cannabis convictions while large corporations are earning big bucks in a new practically legal industry. Fortunately, there is an appropriately named organization – The Buried Alive Project – fighting for the release of people still serving harsh sentences handed down under the now outdated federal drug laws. Co-founded by Brittany K. Barnett, the project has so far helped free more than 50 people who had been in prison for more than 10 years.