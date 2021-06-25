Cancel
Las Vegas Cannabis Dispensary Jardín Donates $11,000 To The Buried Alive Project, 'It's Our Responsibility'

By Nina Zdinjak
Some people are still behind bars serving sentences for cannabis convictions while large corporations are earning big bucks in a new practically legal industry. Fortunately, there is an appropriately named organization – The Buried Alive Project – fighting for the release of people still serving harsh sentences handed down under the now outdated federal drug laws. Co-founded by Brittany K. Barnett, the project has so far helped free more than 50 people who had been in prison for more than 10 years.

