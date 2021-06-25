Pastor Wootton to Preach One More Time at Spirit Church
A long-time pastor in Bartlesville shared more reflections ahead of his final services at Spirit Church this weekend. Spirit Church Lead Pastor Darryl Wootton has been named the newest District Superintendent for the Assemblies of God in Oklahoma. On Community Connection on Friday, Wootton talked about the transition into his new role and announced that Dr. Jason Fullerton would be the next Lead Pastor for the church.www.bartlesvilleradio.com