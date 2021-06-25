Cancel
Public Safety

State warns of another phishing scam

providencejournal.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rhode Island Department of Transportation is warning Rhode Islanders of a text message phishing scam that asks people to click on a link to validate information for a license waiver. The DOT says it's not from them, and "you are advised to delete any such messages immediately. "Do not...

