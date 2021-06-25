Cancel
Pike County, OH

"Self-Employment: From Dream to Reality" Small Business Classes Being Offered in Pike County

By Pike County Community Action Committee
newswatchman.com
 16 days ago

Piketon—The Workforce & Business Development Program at Community Action Committee of Pike County will be offering classes focusing on the process of starting your own business. The “Self-Employment: From Dream to Reality” class sessions will be held on Tuesday and Thursday each week from 1 – 4pm, starting September 14 and ending on October 14. These classes will be held at the OSU Endeavor Center located at 1864 Shyville Road, Piketon.

