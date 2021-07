Bellator held a press conference this past Friday to announce that the great Fedor Emelianenko is returning on October 23rd in Moscow. “The Last Emporer” has not competed since December of 2019 when he stopped Quinton “Rampage” Jackson at Bellator 237. The glory days of devastating ground-and-pound are most certainly behind the Russian, however he still holds the name value to entice fans to tune in. At 44 years of age, Scott Coker needs to be particular selective when choosing a formidable opponent. With no announcement of an opponent at the press conference, we dive in to see who could be next for Fedor Emelianenko.