KJ, KJ Media Company

Esports.gg is initial focus for direct and programmatic advertising to maximize revenue. TORONTO, July 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- Engine Media Holdings, Inc. ("Engine" or the "Company") (TSX-V: GAME) (NASDAQ: GAME), a company focused on developing premium consumer experiences, as well as technology and content solutions for partners in the esports, news and gaming sectors, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Frankly Media ("Frankly") has announced a partnership with Esports Media Inc. ("Esports Media"), a multimedia company that powers the news outlet Esports.gg. The partnership with Esports Media is an important addition to Engine's existing esports and sporting publishing partnerships, which also includes the Vegas Sports & Information Network.