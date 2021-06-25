Cancel
From 'Independence Day' to 'Top Gun,' These Are The Best Movies to Watch for the 4th!

10NEWS
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBreak out that projector and round up the lawn chairs for one of these classic 4th of July movies. Nathan Rousseau Smith has the list.

Moviesfox4kc.com

Fireworks not for you? Try these movies for an Independence Day inside

Celebrating the Fourth of July for many people means fireworks and cookouts, but for those wanting to beat the summer heat, here are some movie ideas that can bring the holiday inside. DRAMA. For those looking for a serious take on Independence Day, “Born on the Fourth of July” offers...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Best Vin Diesel Movies And How To Watch Them

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Whether he’s taking life “one quarter-mile at a time” in The Fast and the Furious, saying “I Am Groot” in Guardians of the Galaxy, or giving demanding and heartfelt performances in Strays, you can’t argue that Vin Diesel gives it his all whenever he steps in front of the camera. For nearly a quarter-century, Diesel has shown up in some of the most successful and popular film franchises of all time, made brief yet memorable performances in movies directed by the likes of Steven Spielberg, and carved out a unique place for himself on the list of Hollywood leading men.
MoviesNew York Post

The best summer camp movies to watch this 4th of July weekend

If you’re too old for bunk raids and color wars, you’re in luck — you can relive your old camp days on TV. As July Fourth approaches, streaming platforms are teeming with camp-themed movies, which will make you feel like you’re roasting marshmallows over a fire, or sunbathing by the lake — all without the bullies and the bug bites.
MoviesCNET

Hulu: 10 of the best movies to watch this week

This week on Hulu sees the fantastic new arrival of Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar (2021). The new comedy from Bridesmaids co-writers Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo seems to have gone under the radar -- the pandemic of course didn't help, sadly leading to the cancellation of the film's theatrical release. Thankfully, the brilliantly silly film hits Hulu on Friday, featuring Mumolo and Wiig as the titular Barb and Star, best friends who vacay in Florida, only to inadvertently become swept up in a nefarious plot.
MoviesBET

10 Family Friendly Movies And Shows To Watch After The Cookout On July 4th

The July 4th holiday may mean different things to different people. Still, it offers us a chance to focus on time with family, friends and having fun. You may want to indulge in running through the sprinklers, spend time at the pool or beach, cookouts, fireworks, and a couple of cold beverages on this much-needed mid-year break.
Moviesnetflixlife.com

50 best Netflix movies to watch right now

Starring Kevin Hart, Alfre Woodard, Dewanda Wise, Lil Rel Howery, Melody Hurd, Anthony Carrigan, Frankie R. Faison, and Paul Reiser. Fatherhood is one of the best Netflix movies of the year so far. The new Netflix original film premiered on June 18, 2021, right before Father’s Day. The movie is...
MoviesTVOvermind

Roland Emmerich Wants Another Independence Day Movie or Show

As much as director Roland Emmerich apparently wants to film an Independence Day 3, or create a series for it on Disney+, it sounds as though he doesn’t really need to focus on it since he has plenty to do. It’s also kind of amusing how this statement comes on the heels of the fact that Disney isn’t exactly in a rush to develop this story. In terms of how much is left in this story, it does have plenty of ideas open to it if the story is going to leave earth, but if the plan is to stick around then it’s likely to be more of the same since the thing about these aliens is that they’re after one thing, earth’s resources. Or maybe two things, the resources, and revenge, since it would appear that no one has ever done what the earthlings have done, which is kill a harvester queen as was done in the sequel. But trying to really get into this story again is a bit tough since the sequel would have been better off being turned into a TV movie considering the reception it received from the audience. Financially it didn’t do horrible, but it just didn’t measure up to the first movie.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Independence Day Director Wants Another Movie Or A Disney Plus Series

A huge number of fans have revisited Independence Day over the last few days, thanks to a combination of the Fourth of July weekend and Roland Emmerich’s sci-fi blockbuster celebrating its 25th anniversary, with the filmmaker and co-writer Dean Devlin offering up plenty of new insights into the development and production of what was cinema’s second biggest-ever box office hit at the time.
Moviessissetoncourier.com

Adm. Bien’s influence on the movie Top Gun

The movie Top Gun, starring Tom Cruise, was released in May, 1986, and earned $356 million at the box office. It was re-released on May 13 this year for its 35th anniversary, which will give its box office receipts quite the boost. It arrives just in time to whet appetites for the sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, which will hit theaters in the fall.
MoviesComicBook

Independence Day Director Reveals the Real Reason the Film Centers on July 4th

While there are surely enough thematic similarities between the fictional narrative of Independence Day and America's real-world history of escaping British rule to justify the film earning its title, as well as the dates upon which the events of the film unfold adding significance, there ended up being a slightly different reason why the film earned that title, largely based on beating out a potential cinematic contender back in 1996. Director Roland Emmerich recently pointed out that, upon finding out that Tim Burton's Mars Attacks! was also set for 1996, by ensuring the film's title was "Independence Day," it would help him secure a July 4th release date and be ahead of Burton's alien-invasion film.
MoviesCollider

'Independence Day' Cast and Director Reveal How The Iconic Movie Was Made

As we all get ready to celebrate the Fourth of July, the cast of Independence Day joined together to celebrate 25 years of President Whitmore! Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, we got an inside look at the movie that launched the world into quoting a very impassioned speech before fighting off some aliens.
Video GamesCollider

The Top 5 Best Video Games Based on Movies

We’re only days away from the release of the highly-anticipated Space Jam sequel, Space Jam: A New Legacy, the trailer for which has likely already broken a record for the most IP-centric cameos in movie history. To market the movie a new tie-in game is officially on the market (currently on Xbox Game Pass), taking on an arcade-style beat-em-up that lets you live your dream of stepping in the shoes of LeBron James to fight aliens.
Fairfax, VAfairfaxva.gov

Watch the 2021 Independence Day Parade Throughout July

Revisit the fun and festivities of the 2021 Independence Day Parade on television, or online. Watch it at 4 p.m. daily on Channel 12, the city cable television station:. on cable television (Verizon/Cox Communications) online: click on the "12" icon at the bottom of every city webpage. Information: email, 703-293-7120.
Travelallears.net

Seven Things Walt Disney World Doesn’t Want You To Know

Walt Disney World is a magical place…but it’s also full of secrets!. We regularly tell you about ride tips and tricks, Hidden Mickeys, and fun facts about the parks. But there are some things Disney may not want you to know…and today, we’re telling you all about those!. Adults Can...
Long Grove, ILvisitlakecounty.org

Independence Day-Outdoor Movie Night @ Brother's Field

Come enjoy Independence Day on a HUGE, 40' outdoor movie screen on Brothers' Field in Downtown Long Grove! Bring your friends and family and have your own socially-distanced viewing space. Admission. Free Admission. For more information, call 847.634.0888 events@longgrove.org.
MoviesPosted by
Primetimer

Lou Diamond Phillips: Prodigal Son marked the first time I asked to have my character changed to Filipino American

Phillips, whose mother is Filipino and father is Scots-Irish and Cherokee, is best known for playing Mexican American and Native American roles. But he's only played a character of Filipino descent once before starring on the recently canceled Fox drama Prodigal Son. "I absolutely asked," Phillips says in an interview with Esquire. "He was originally written as Gil Martinez, which was fairly down the middle (ethnically). I said, 'Can we do something to make him a little bit more unique? I’m Filipino; I very rarely have ever played Filipino.' Chris Fedak (the show’s co-creator) happened to have grown up with a bunch of Filipinos. I gave them a list of, I believe, five Spanish-infused names that I also know were widely used in the Philippines, and Arroyo I actually took from (former Philippines’) president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, who gave me a lovely presidential award back in 2004 for my work with the Filipino war veterans." Has it been frustrating for Phillips not to play Filipino roles? "No," he says. "Because in many instances, that’s a false flag. I grew up as an American kid. I grew up traveling around the world on Navy bases, spending most of my time in Navy schools with multiethnic classmates. It was never an issue for me. I was shocked by the racism that I experienced when I got to college." Phillips says that he sees it as being okay that he's played Mexican-American characters like Ritchie Valens in La Bamba. "I’m not Latinx, but (La Bamba director) Louis Valdez and I did a number of interviews recently because La Bamba was put back into the movie theaters 34 years later, and once again, he was justifying his casting of me," says Phillips. "He cast the actor he thought was best for the role, and some people go, well, he’s Filipino, he’s not Mexican-American. But those same people don’t go, Esai Morales is Puerto Rican, not Mexican-American. Elizabeth Peña was Cuban, not Mexican-American. So, where do you draw the line? I happen to agree that casting Caucasian people in what are supposed to be ethnic roles is not kosher, mostly because there is an authenticity issue. But also because it’s a matter of opportunity. You cannot compare the level of opportunity that we get, you know?"

