Fishman Fluence Greg Koch Signature Series Gristle-Tone P90 Gear Demo
Watch the Gristle King himself rip on a set of his new high-tech P-90 pickups. Nowhere are the intrinsic benefits of Fluence technology more up front and apparent then when applied to the P90. Unlike stacked "humbucker" P90 variants which can actually aggravate certain problems while curing others, the noise, the acoustic feedback, the hum, the inductance issues caused by guitar cables, amp and effect inputs… with Fluence, all of it is eliminated, leaving pure, unadulterated, Multi-Voice tone.www.premierguitar.com