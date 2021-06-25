Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

State recommends masks, social distancing for Michigan schools

By WXYZ Web Team
Posted by 
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uHutO_0afDbTNl00

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued COVID-19 guidelines Friday for schools ahead of the fall semester.

According to the MDHHS, the recommendations are to reduce in-person learning disruptions and protect people who are not fully vaccinated.

Prevention strategies suggested by the MDHHS include:

  1. Promoting COVID-19 v accination for eligible staff and students [lnks.gd] .
  2. Correctly and consistently using well-fitted masks [lnks.gd] that cover the nose and mouth. CDC recommendations for when to wear a mask in school settings. [lnks.gd]
  3. Social Distancing: Physical distancing [lnks.gd] , including cohorting children together to reduce potential exposures.
  4. COVID-19 Screening, Testing and Contact Tracing
  5. Maintaining Healthy Environments

Check out the full guidance below:

COVID-19 Guidance for Operating Schools Safely 728838 7 by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
994K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Cdc#Wxyz Tv Channel 7 Detroit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
HHS
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Department of Health
Related
EducationNew Jersey Globe

State won’t require masks in schools in September

The state government will not require school children be masked once classes resume in September, Gov. Phil Murphy announced. Murphy had previously said masking requirements for middle and elementary school students would likely persist into the new school year. Districts will be allowed to implement their own masking mandates as...
Illinois Statewibqam.com

All Illinois schools to be fully in person under new CDC guidelines

PARIS/ ROBINSON, Il (WTWO/WAWV) — After months of virtual and hybrid learning, schools across Illinois are expected to be fully in person for the upcoming academic year. The Illinois Department of Health plans to adhere by the newest CDC COVID-19 school related guidelines , which include:. No masks required for...
Lehigh County, PAlehigh.edu

6.28.21: Removal of Mask and Social Distancing Requirement on Campus

Dear Members of the Lehigh Community and Lehigh Families,. In light of recently updated guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, as well as guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and OSHA’s workplace guidance, the university has adjusted its policy regarding masks and social distancing:. Effective immediately and continuing...
Public Healthgoldentranscript.net

State lifts rules for masks, quarantines, outbreaks in schools

In yet another major lifting of state-imposed coronavirus restrictions, Colorado released an updated public health order that removes mask requirements for schools and repeals the mandate for school protocols regarding outbreaks and other instances of COVID-19 cases. The updated order — which took effect July 1 and expires on Aug....
Eagle County, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Local and state officials terminate mask requirement in schools

As vaccination rates rise across Colorado counties, the state updated its public health order on Thursday, removing the mask requirements for school staff and students. Under this new state order, face coverings are no longer required for unvaccinated people 12 and older in schools. This means that school districts and other child care environments — including summer camps and day cares — are now able to change their policies around masks.
Oregon Statemultco.us

June 30: The State of Oregon has lifted most COVID-19 restrictions. Masks and physical distancing are no longer required in many businesses. Masks and physical distancing are still required in airports, on public transit, and in health care settings.

Effective June 30, the State of Oregon has lifted most COVID-19 restrictions. Masks and physical distancing are no longer required in many businesses. Individuals can host gatherings of any size. Masks and physical distancing are still required in airports, on public transit, and in health care settings. If you are...
Public HealthWIS-TV

DHEC reviewing latest CDC guidance on school reopening

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control said Friday it’s reviewing new guidance released earlier in the day by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as schools across the country make changes to their reopening plans due to COVID-19. In a statement, DHEC said it is “currently reviewing the guidelines and will use them to draft the agency’s guidance for South Carolina’s schools.” The agency said it plans to share its school guidelines in the coming weeks.
CollegesThe Daily

UW lifts mask mandate, social distancing requirements for vaccinated persons

The UW will not require face coverings for fully vaccinated persons on campus, the university announced Wednesday. Individuals who are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear a face covering indoors at all UW campuses and facilities. Face coverings will continue to be required for vaccinated individuals in health care and child care facilities as well as on UW shuttles.

Comments / 1

Community Policy