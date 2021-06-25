State recommends masks, social distancing for Michigan schools
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued COVID-19 guidelines Friday for schools ahead of the fall semester.
According to the MDHHS, the recommendations are to reduce in-person learning disruptions and protect people who are not fully vaccinated.
Prevention strategies suggested by the MDHHS include:
- Promoting COVID-19 v accination for eligible staff and students [lnks.gd] .
- Correctly and consistently using well-fitted masks [lnks.gd] that cover the nose and mouth. CDC recommendations for when to wear a mask in school settings. [lnks.gd]
- Social Distancing: Physical distancing [lnks.gd] , including cohorting children together to reduce potential exposures.
- COVID-19 Screening, Testing and Contact Tracing
- Encouraging students and staff to stay home if sick or having COVID-19 symptoms [lnks.gd] .
- Encouraging students and staff to get tested for COVID-19 if having symptoms [lnks.gd] or if they are not fully vaccinated and are a close contact of someone who has COVID-19.
- Conducting screening [lnks.gd]
- Implementing contact tracing [lnks.gd] and quarantine, collaborating with the local health department.
- Maintaining Healthy Environments
- Promoting handwashing and covering coughs and sneezes [lnks.gd] .
- Routine cleaning [lnks.gd] to help maintain healthy facilities.
- Avoiding crowded and/or poorly ventilated indoor activities (e.g., engaging in outdoor activities when possible and increasing ventilation [lnks.gd] for indoor activities).
Check out the full guidance below:
