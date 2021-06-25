Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Paul Biancardi: This NBA Draft class is the best he's seen in a decade

By Baskin Phelps
Posted by 
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 16 days ago

Paul Biancardi, the National Recruiting Director for ESPN and College/NBA Analyst, goes over the positives and negatives of prospects going straight to the G-League, the potential problems coming to NCAA, and who will go #1 overall at the NBA Draft.

www.audacy.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
92.3 The Fan

92.3 The Fan

Cleveland, OH
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Cleveland, including the Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/923thefan
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Biancardi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#College Athletics#Espn#Espn#The G League#The Nba Draft#Baskin Phelps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAWashington Times

Charles Barkley to leave ‘Inside the NBA,’ blames cancel culture: ‘We can’t even have fun any more’

Basketball legend Charles Barkley will be leaving his decades-long hosting gig on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” program — and he blames cancel culture. In an appearance on Washington sports-radio station WJFK, 106.7 The Fan, Mr. Barkley slammed as “jackasses” the social-justice warriors who launch online attacks, and even criticized his bosses and co-hosts on TNT.
NBANBC Sports

2021 NBA Mock Draft 8.0: Warriors, Kings' first-round picks

We are in the home stretch. The 2021 NBA Draft is just weeks away and the prospects have already gone through the combine and team visits are just around the corner. Prospects are moving up and down the board, including some changes in the top 5. This is an incredibly strong draft, especially at the top, but there is depth and talent deep into the second round.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumors: 2 Programs Have ‘Solidified’ Themselves

Alabama and Georgia are in the mix to land just about every five-star recruit these days. The same could be said for Arch Manning and his recruitment. That’s right. Both SEC juggernauts are officially in the race to land Manning. Alabama and Georgia join Clemson, LSU and Texas. All five are viewed as the current leaders in Manning’s recruitment.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

John Calipari open to leaving Kentucky for NBA?

John Calipari is seemingly the subject of NBA coaching rumors on an annual basis, and it is officially that time of year again. Ben Rohrback and Vincent Goodwill published a list for Yahoo Sports on Tuesday of 10 potential NBA head coaching candidates, and Calipari is a part of it. The reporters say they were told by multiple sources that Calipari is open to leaving Kentucky for the NBA.
Illinois StatePosted by
FanSided

NCAA Basketball: 10 teams that should target Illinois transfer Kofi Cockburn

Due to the revamped transfer rules from the NCAA organization, players have until July 1st at midnight to enter their names into the NCAA Basketball transfer portal. In the past few days, we’ve seen big names such as Jaden Shackelford, Keith Williams, and Tyrece Radford. But the biggest name to hit the portal this offseason has emerged on the last day in Kofi Cockburn.
College Sports247Sports

LOOK: Dick Vitale reacts to UNC landing Dawson Garcia

The North Carolina Tar Heels landed one of the biggest transfer portal wins of the college basketball offseason Thursday with former Marquette forward Dawson Garcia. UNC’s addition of the 6-foot-11 big man drew significant praise from those in the media as first-year coach Hubert Davis looks to successfully follow in the footsteps of the retired Roy Williams.
Chapel Hill, NCPosted by
FanSided

UNC Basketball: 4-star recruit spurns Tar Heels, picks ACC rival

Justin Taylor will begin his college basketball career in the ACC, but the 4-star recruit will not be making his way to Chapel Hill. After the UNC basketball program was listed among the finalists in Justin Taylor’s recruitment, there was still a solid chance that the 4-star recruit would commit to the Tar Heels. However, as Taylor’s decision day came closer, all signs pointed to the Charlottesville, Virginia native committing to a different ACC program.
NBAaseaofblue.com

Friday Headlines: UK and Kofi Cockburn

Kentucky Wildcats basketball head coach John Calipari seems to continue to make all the right moves this offseason. After landing quality transfers, key players returning for another season and being one of the top landing spots for stud recruit Jalen Duren, you’d think Calipari might slow down just a tad.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Team USA’s Shocking Loss

Team USA’s men’s basketball team suffered one of the biggest upsets in recent international basketball history on Saturday night. It was just an exhibition match, so it didn’t really count for anything, but Nigeria took down the United States, 90-87, on Saturday evening. This was the first exhibition game for...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBAarizonasports.com

ASU’s Josh Christopher improves draft stock at NBA draft combine

As the NBA gears up for the 2021 NBA Draft, teams throughout the league got a glimpse at some of the NBA prospects ahead of this year’s draft. During a 10-day period in Chicago, NBA teams and reporters got a chance to see competitive scrimmages between the upcoming draft picks, interviewed NBA prospects and had a chance to athletically test the players as part of the G League Elite Camp and 2021 NBA draft combine workouts.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George On If He Gets Worse Treatment From Media Than Other NBA Stars

The Paul George slander might be over after his 2021 playoffs run. The Los Angeles Clippers star keeps proving doubters wrong with his performances, earning more respect every night. On Monday, he went off on the Phoenix Suns, scoring 41 points, grabbing 13 rebounds, and dishing 6 assists to win...
NBAchatsports.com

3 best options for Hornets at No. 11 in 2021 NBA Draft

Led by 2020-21 NBA Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball, the Charlotte Hornets turned into one of the most must-watch teams in the league this past season. The Hornets were in the thick of the playoff race for much of the year, but just came up short in the end after they lost in the play-in tournament. Charlotte found itself in the lottery for the fifth straight year and received the 11th pick in the 2021 NBA draft.
NBAmediaite.com

‘I Got Hacked!’: Jalen Rose Absolutely Destroys ESPN Colleague Who Brutally Ignored Boston Celtics’ Black Head Coaches

ESPN host and former NBA player Jay Williams has watched his basketball credibility get questioned throughout the last month. First, Williams was slammed by Kevin Durant, with the Brooklyn Nets star claiming the ESPN host fabricated a story for TV purposes. This week, Williams’ NBA clout is again under attack, after he sent a tweet congratulating Ime Udoka for becoming the Boston Celtics’ “first head coach of color.”
NBAfadeawayworld.net

PJ Tucker Wore $50K Nike MAG Shoes For Game 2 Of The Finals

PJ Tucker is definitely a sneaker connoisseur and probably the biggest collector in the NBA and the world. He's said to own 5000 pairs of shoes, and some of them are really something else. A couple of months after he surprised the world by wearing a pair of Carmelo Anthony's...
NBAYardbarker

If Chris Paul Wins NBA Championship, He Will Be A Top-5 Point Guard Of All-Time

There is no doubt that Chris Paul is one of the greatest point guards to have ever lived. An 11-time All-Star, Chris Paul has achieved almost everything on an individual level as a miniature point guard. In 16 seasons, Chris Paul has made 9 All-NBA Teams and 9 All-Defensive Teams as a member of the Hornets, Clippers, Rockets, Thunder, and Suns.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Deandre Ayton On Chris Paul: "He Was The Best Thing That Happened To My Career."

Last season, despite going 8-0 during the Orlando bubble, the Suns missed out on the NBA playoffs, marking yet another campaign of disappointment for the franchise. But this year, with a very similar roster, the team has propelled to become a true title contender and stand just one win away from an NBA Finals berth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy