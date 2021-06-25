Rita Wilson on Her Second Act: 'There’s No Timeframe On Trying New Things'

Age is just a number for Rita Wilson. In her mid-50s, the actress-turned-musician pivoted from her career in television, theater and film (in classics such as Sleepless in Seattle and Now & Then) to writing and performing music (her recently released Trilogy 2 is the second of a three EP series). But putting herself out there in a new light, she says, did not come without a side of nerves. “There were times I was just completely terrified,” the 64-year-old says. We can thank Bruce Springsteen, whom she and her husband of 33 years, Tom Hanks, call a friend, for the ultimate push into the new career venture.