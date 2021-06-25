Gastaldo Publishes Groundbreaking Paper on Extinction Paradigm in South Africa
Robert A. Gastaldo, the Whipple-Coddington Professor of Geology, Emeritus, has published a paper 10 years in the making in the Geological Society of America Bulletin. Titled “A tale of two Tweefonteins: What physical correlation, geochronology, magnetic polarity stratigraphy, and palynology reveal about the end-Permian terrestrial extinction paradigm in South Africa,” the paper offers results to settle the debate of whether or not there were pre-extinction or post-extinction unique groups of animals during the end-Permian extinction.www.colby.edu