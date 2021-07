Summer is such a strange time of year because it’s different for many people. Take for example anyone associated with schools from teachers to parents whose daily routine has changed dramatically. Many teachers have the summer off (badly needed after a year of virtual/hybrid instruction) so this is an extended vacation but there are plenty of others who work a second job from servers at local restaurants, lifeguards and beach attendants to painting houses and everything in between. For parents who don’t work it’s trying to find something to do for their school-age children for ten weeks and if they do work then it’s even a greater challenge. It’s not easy.