Greensboro, NC

Grimsley QB Alonza Barnett III navigates recruiting amid pandemic, ends up at James Madison

By Zack Adams, HighSchoolOT reporter
WRAL News
WRAL News
 15 days ago
Greensboro, N.C. — The entire recruiting landscape has changed for high school athletes since the coronavirus pandemic became a harsh reality back in Mar. 2020. Grimsley rising senior quarterback Alonza Barnett III went through the recruiting process, which was taxing with various moving parts before COVID-19 for the student-athlete and the coaches involved, almost entirely online and made a college decision last weekend.

