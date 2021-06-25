Grimsley QB Alonza Barnett III navigates recruiting amid pandemic, ends up at James Madison

CARY, NC (July 8, 2021) - Having won four consecutive matches and earning the top spot in the league, the Courage will look to add to their winning streak as they travel to face the Washington Spirit on Saturday, July 10 at 7 p.m. ET. Following last weekend’s 2-0 win over the Orlando Pride, the Courage now sit at first place in league standings with 16 points and only eight matches played, boasting a 5-2-1 record.