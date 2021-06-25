Grimsley QB Alonza Barnett III navigates recruiting amid pandemic, ends up at James Madison
Greensboro, N.C. — The entire recruiting landscape has changed for high school athletes since the coronavirus pandemic became a harsh reality back in Mar. 2020. Grimsley rising senior quarterback Alonza Barnett III went through the recruiting process, which was taxing with various moving parts before COVID-19 for the student-athlete and the coaches involved, almost entirely online and made a college decision last weekend.www.highschoolot.com