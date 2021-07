The former deputy chairman of Boris Johnson's review of High Speed 2 is calling for an inquiry into whether ministers misled Parliament over the costs of the scheme. In a letter to Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, Lord Berkeley highlighted new evidence showing that Theresa May's ministers were told in April 2019 that the line “could not be delivered to the current scope within the current schedule and budget”. Despite this, Nusrat Ghani, the then transport minister, later told the Commons that the project was “on track”, adding: “I stand here to state confidently that the budget is £55.7 billion.”