When you can impress a TV veteran like Howard Morris, then you’ve done something. Ron Howard did it on “The Andy Griffith Show.”. Morris, who appeared as mountain man troublemaker Ernest T. Bass, directed some of the show’s episodes. Working with Howard, who played Opie Taylor, proved to be a fantastic experience. Morris came into the show after working for years with comedian Sid Caesar on “Your Show of Shows” as both an actor and writer, too.