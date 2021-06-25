Cancel
Mitchell, SD

What's next for the Crafty Fox building? Mitchell city leaders optimistic for 'major development' on Main Street

By Sam Fosness
Mitchellrepublic.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that the city’s two year-long legal battle with the former owners of the Crafty Fox building is over, what’s next for the downtown Mitchell property?. Although the city owns the building, Mitchell Mayor Bob Everson said the plan is to transfer the 223 N. Main St. property to the Mitchell Area Development Corporation (MADC) to get it redeveloped into a mix of retail and apartment living quarters.

