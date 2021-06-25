Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Knicks Should Keep Tabs on Mavericks Assistant Jamahl Mosley

By Quentin Haynes
Posted by 
theknickswall
theknickswall
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Knicks should keep an eye out for Dallas assistant Jamahl Mosley, who could be available if Jason Kidd becomes the head coach. If you were to tell me on January 31st, 2019, that things would improve for the New York Knicks, while the Dallas Mavericks would be in a bit of a tailspin, I would’ve called you a fool. And yet, the Knicks enter this offseason fresh off their best season in eight years with cap space to entice some big-name free agents and a handful of young players to develop.

theknickswall.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
theknickswall

theknickswall

New York City, NY
59
Followers
720
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Critical analysis of Knicks basketball, covering breaking news and every game along with original features on the team and coverage of affiliate G League's Westchester Knicks and 2K League's Knicks Gaming

 https://www.theknickswall.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
George Karl
Person
Jamahl Mosley
Person
Kenny Payne
Person
Koby Altman
Person
Rick Carlisle
Person
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Person
Jason Kidd
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Knicks#The Dallas Mavericks#Mavs#Gm#The Indiana Pacers#The Pi Ce De R Sistance#Nike#Wojespn#Denver Nuggets#The New York Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Related
NBANBC Sports

Report: Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis don’t like each other

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis have “dustups” then compared them to Dirk Nowitzki and Jason Terry: “If you remember, when we first got Jet, Dirk was not a fan. Dirk did not like him.”. Porzingis said he didn’t know what Cuban was talking about: I’ve...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Report: Kevin Durant’s Dad Pushed For Another Team

When Kevin Durant signed with the Brooklyn Nets in 2019, the balance of power in the NBA’s Eastern Conference was due for a switch the moment he returned from injury. But if Durant’s father had his way, it wouldn’t be the Nets making that big jump. According to the New...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mavs star Luka Doncic bids farewell to his ‘idol’

Luka Doncic wore jersey no. 7 when he was in Real Madrid to honor his favorite player growing up, Vassilis Spanoulis. With that said, it is pretty clear how much of an impact the Greek legend has on the Dallas Mavericks star. Spanoulis recently announced his retirement from the game,...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 teams Kawhi Leonard could leave the Clippers for this offseason

Having missed the last two games of their series against the Jazz and all of their series against the Suns, it seems that Kawhi Leonard’s time in Los Angeles could be coming to an end. Paul George has played out of his mind this season and resurrected himself as a bona fide super star in this league while leading the Clippers to their first conference finals in franchise history. But even that isn’t a clear enough reason for The Klaw to stay.
NBAYardbarker

No one wants to play with Luka Doncic, Mavericks?

The prevailing wisdom over the past year has been that the Dallas Mavericks are a single piece away from being a legitimate championship contender. With Luka Doncic and one other star, most feel like Dallas would be unstoppable. Finding that second star, however, might not be as easy as anticipated.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

NBA superstar heading to Knicks, claims Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson is not exactly a personality that you would associate with the New York Knicks. Nevertheless, it is clear that the Los Angeles Lakers legend is extremely high on the Knicks as one of the brightest young teams in the NBA today. In the mind of the great Magic...
NBAFiveThirtyEight

Does A Star Point Guard Really Need A Former Point Guard As His Coach?

When NBA teams hire head coaches, they’re not just looking for a person to organize the practice schedule and call the plays on game day. They’re also looking for a specific type of leader. Maybe they want a demanding tone-setter, like Tom Thibodeau. Perhaps they want a cheerful, measured type, like Mike D’Antoni. Maybe they think the best move is to hire someone steeped in the organizational culture and filled to the brim with corporate knowledge, like Erik Spoelstra. Or they might be after a youthful, teacher type who can focus on development, like Stephen Silas or James Borrego.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 point guards Knicks should target in the offseason, ranked

After an unexpected 41-31 season that resulted in the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, the New York Knicks figure to be a bit more aggressive this offseason than what may have been initially planned. Tom Thibodeau’s club, led by Julius Randle, showed a ton of grit and played...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 5 Blockbuster Trades That Could Happen This Summer

With the next batch of teams bowing out of the playoffs, it has begun to spin the rumor mill on what could happen next with their respective superstars. Teams like the Portland Trail Blazers, Dallas Mavericks, and Washington Wizards all have superstar talent but have not been able to piece together a successful long playoff run.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Knicks Willing To Offer RJ Barrett In Damian Lillard Trade Talks

By all indications, Damian Lillard is not going anywhere -- at least, for now. But don't expect that likelihood to scare away interested teams from the pursuit. In New York, the Knickerbockers have long held an interest in acquiring Dame, and their recent playoff run has seemingly only made them hungrier to make a move.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Warriors trade features Andrew Wiggins to New York

The New York Knicks finally have assets to move if they want to land another impact player. That should be the goal of the front office heading into the offseason after the team overachieved this year. The Golden State Warriors could be an intriguing trade partner because of the needs for both sides and Andrew Wiggins could be a player that a trade could be centered around.
NBAamericanpeoplenews.com

Magic, Wizards Request Permission To Interview Jamahl Mosley For Head Coach Openings

The Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards have requested permission to interview Dallas Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley for their head coach openings, sources told Marc Stein of The New York Times. Mosley is expected to leave the Mavs after not receiving the consideration he anticipated for the Mavs head coaching role.
NBAPosted by
The Game Haus

4 Under-the-Radar Deals the Knicks Should Consider This Offseason

The honest truth is that a Damian Lillard or Bradley Beal trade seems infeasible. With those superstar trades out of the picture, how else can the Knicks improve this summer?. The former Villanova Wildcat has been an incredibly steady hand at the one so far in his young career. However, his consistent production for Dallas—12 points, 3.5 boards, and 3.5 assists—has been overshadowed by a certain Slovenian.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 ideal free agent destinations for DeMarcus Cousins

While DeMarcus Cousins’ NBA career has been a case study, he’s still a productive player who can make a difference on a playoff team. This past season he found success with the Los Angeles Clippers after a midseason departure from the Houston Rockets. In the 16 regular-season games he appeared...

Comments / 0

Community Policy