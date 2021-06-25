Watco sells Mitchell-Rapid City rail authority on a bright future under its ownership

OACOMA — The new owners of the railroad that runs from Mitchell to Rapid City say they're eager to grow the strength of the line in any way possible. Steve Coomes, Watco’s senior vice president of rail operations, said during the Mitchell-Rapid City Authority’s annual meeting on Thursday that the Kansas-based company that purchased the rail line for $13 million from the state of South Dakota last month is not content to maintain the line’s status quo. He also said he is excited about the MRC’s role in the future of helping facilitate growth on the line, which has been rebranded as Ringneck and Western Railroad.