Biloxi man leads Philadelphia Police on high-speed chase through Historic District
A Biloxi man is in custody after leading Philadelphia Police on a high-speed chase through the Historic District Thursday evening following an attempted traffic stop. William M. Hardy, 64, of Biloxi, was arrested at about 6:15 p.m. and charged with felony fleeing, two counts of simple assault of a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, open container and possession of paraphernalia.neshobademocrat.com