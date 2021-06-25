Power Pull Weekend July 3rd at Platteville
Scott Implement Invites Your Family for a Hot Summer Night of Exciting Truck and Tractor Pull Action July 3rd in Platteville. The Tri-State Truck and Tractor Pullers take to the dirt at The Barn by Platteville on July 3rd for a full night of competition with Hot Farm, Super Farm, Altered Farm, Modified, Super Stock, Diesel Trucks and more! It's a big night of American Fun July 3rd in Platteville. Admission's only 10 bucks, kids 10 & under get in free! Food & Refreshments will be available on site. Bing the family for a hot summer night of exciting Truck and Tractor pull action July 3rd at The Barn, Moundview Road, Platteville.eagle1023fm.com