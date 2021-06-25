Active ETFs Are Outperforming Expectations-Here Is Why
Since the most recent Federal Reserve meeting, the stock markets have been on a rollercoaster ride. The Fed has hinted that the interest rate will be raised in 2023, which is earlier than expected. The news wreaked havoc on the equity markets, which fell last week before resuming their ascent to new highs this week. Investors are unsure what to make of the current landscape and how the anticipated reduction in asset purchases will affect them.www.forbes.com