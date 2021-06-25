Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jersey City, NJ

Summer fireworks: a test for the new civilian-led JCPD | Opinion

By Jersey Journal Guest Columnist
Posted by 
NJ.com
NJ.com
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Celebrating Independence Day with fireworks goes back to its first anniversary celebration in Philadelphia, 1777. However, lately the tradition begins well before the holiday. Last year in June and July, cities across the U.S. saw increases in fireworks complaints by upwards of 2,000% from the previous year. Jersey City was no different, and this year police calls about fireworks have begun. And the city’s response this summer will be a test to the JCPD’s new, civilian-led structure and whether that innovation will produce the changes that were promised with it.

www.nj.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
132K+
Followers
63K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Government
Jersey City, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Police Reform#Defund The Police#American#Jersey City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Newark, NJPosted by
NJ.com

The neighbor from hell wears a familiar face | Letter from your editor

Every neighborhood in New Jersey has this guy. You know him. Maybe you’re related to him. Maybe you’ve been him -- the loudmouth racist who likes to bully the neighbors then brag about how the cops won’t do anything about it. The guy who you just know is the one who keyed your car, or flattened your tires, or pelted your car with metal ball bearings, yet each time you call the local police it seems his bad acts are, if not encouraged, perhaps conveniently ignored.
Atlantic City, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Atlantic City is smoking | Sheneman

When the pandemic hit, the state wisely implemented a smoking ban in Atlantic City casinos. The reasoning was that it would be a bad idea for busloads of day-trippers to spew potentially deadly virus alongside absolutely deadly carcinogenic smoke from the tobacco delivery device of their choice. The ban stayed in effect for a year until Governor Murphy inexplicably allowed it to expire. So now you can smoke ‘em if you got ‘em.
Newark, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Filthy trucks are making us sick | Opinion

As physicians, we’ve seen the impacts of air pollution firsthand: patients with emphysema, bronchitis, and even lung cancer who have no history of smoking. It’s a disturbing reminder that heavy-duty vehicles don’t just deliver consumer goods — they also bring with them real risks to the communities they drive through. It’s time for New Jersey to take action to reduce the dangerous emissions from high-polluting trucks.
Monmouth County, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Bridge to nowhere, meet road to perdition | Letters

A letter featured recently on nj.com (“N.J. getting its own bridge to nowhere,” from Jeff Schaengold) cited a $140 million Monmouth County replacement bridge project between Rumson and Sea Bright, because it leads into an area that is frequently flooded. Why does this surprise anyone? This is just one example...
Camden County, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Wrongly imprisoned for 16 years, N.J. man walks out into the arms of family

Taniyah Hill was a newborn when her father was pegged a murderer. Now 16, she was almost jubilant despite the location, a patch of cracked asphalt near a drab back door of New Jersey State Prison. She was once a regular visitor here, until the pandemic prevented her from seeing her dad, Taron Hill, the man Camden County authorities accused of killing two people in 2004.
Rahway, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Mother of missing woman in Amber Alert says alleged abductor was increasingly violent

Scared for herself and her son, Yasemin Uyar was on the move again. On Wednesday, the 24-year-old mother was packing up her apartment in Rahway and making arrangements to move later in the week, for what may have been the sixth time, said her mother Karen Uyar. The restraining order Yasemin Uyar had gotten more than a year ago against her son’s father, Tyler Rios, did not keep him from staying away, Karen Uyar said.
Glen Ridge, NJPosted by
NJ.com

A budget milestone for NJ’s special needs kids | Editorial

It’s the wild card that every district worries about: One summer, after the budget had already been struck for the upcoming school year, a family moved into Glen Ridge with triplets who all had serious disabilities and needed intensive special education services. The small district had to make cuts to...
Jersey City, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Kids at Jersey City’s Recreation summer camp received unrefrigerated food and hot milk, local activist says

Food and milk meant for kids attending the Jersey City Recreation summer camps arrived spoiled, and some kids didn’t get a replacement meal, a local activist said. Frank Gilmore, a community activist and owner of the Educational Gilmore Community Learning Center, said in a post on multiple social media accounts Wednesday that kids who attend the city’s summer camp were served food delivered by a U-Haul truck without proper refrigeration. He said parents were outraged as nearly all the milk delivered was hot or spoiled.
AnimalsPosted by
NJ.com

Mystery illness is killing baby birds in N.J. and around the nation

Wildlife experts are warning of a mystery illness that has emerged to sicken and kill dozens of songbirds across New Jersey and other states in recent weeks. The New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife posted an alert online this week describing a mortality event affecting birds in at least 12 states and Washington, D.C.
Plainfield, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Plainfield double shooting leaves 1 dead

A 24-year-old woman was killed Friday afternoon in a double-shooting in Plainfield that left a second person seriously injured, Union County prosecutors said. Plainfield police officers found the two victims near the intersection of Rock Avenue and West Front Street, according to a news release. Jennifer Vorn of King of...
Public HealthPosted by
NJ.com

Beware the Delta variant | Sheneman

Last summer was a nightmare. We were all trapped inside our sweltering houses dealing with the anxiety of a global pandemic while beaches, parks and golf courses shut down. Hospitals were overwhelmed, in desperate need of PPE and forced to use refrigerated trucks as makeshift morgues. Since then some stuff has changed. We have a new administration packed with basic competence and plummeting infection levels. You should rightfully be hopeful for a much better summer 2021, but...
Jersey City, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Chipotle continues rapid N.J. expansion with another new spot

Chipotle Mexican Grill, the popular Mexican-inspired restaurant chain, will be opening another New Jersey spot as it continues its rapid expansion throughout the state. This new restaurant will be located at 30 Montgomery St. in Jersey City, near the Exchange Place PATH Station. The space was formerly occupied by B. Good, according to Jersey Digs.

Comments / 1

Community Policy