Summer fireworks: a test for the new civilian-led JCPD | Opinion
Celebrating Independence Day with fireworks goes back to its first anniversary celebration in Philadelphia, 1777. However, lately the tradition begins well before the holiday. Last year in June and July, cities across the U.S. saw increases in fireworks complaints by upwards of 2,000% from the previous year. Jersey City was no different, and this year police calls about fireworks have begun. And the city’s response this summer will be a test to the JCPD’s new, civilian-led structure and whether that innovation will produce the changes that were promised with it.www.nj.com