Kyra Elzy and her staff were working hard during the first recruiting live period in well over a year. June was the first time since the pandemic began last spring that schools were able to meet in person with high school recruits and host them for visits. Kentucky Women’s Basketball got off to an early start, extending multiple offers and bringing droves of prospects onto campus the couple of weeks into the month of June. The staff hasn’t let up since then either. If anything, they’ve upped their game even more.