Cox’s nine seniors have one more goal this season: Bring home a baseball state championship

Last week, Sam Slevin, Kyle Edwards, Gavin Spencer, Joseph Barreiro, John Bastiaans, Fenwick Trimble, Jackson Delashmutt, Ethan Anderson and Nate Hawley graduated from Cox High School.

Following graduation, they went out and beat neighborhood rival First Colonial 5-3 to win the Class 5 Region A baseball title.

The “super seniors” traveled to Richmond on Tuesday and beat Mills Godwin 11-0 in the state semifinals .

And today, they will try to lead Cox to the program’s first state title since 1996 when it travels to Northern Virginia to play Woodgrove of Loudoun County in the Class 5 state championship game at 2 p.m.

“It means everything,” said Slevin. “We have nine seniors and our season got cut short last season. Everything we’ve played for and everything we’ve done this year has been for extending our time together. And winning (Tuesday) means we maximized that.”

Hawley, today’s scheduled starting pitcher, is ready for this moment. He’s glad to share it with the seniors.

“We have worked so hard for this opportunity,” he said. “This is the closest team that I have ever been a part of, emotionally, physically and psychologically. ... Our seniors are outstanding.”

Falcons coach Matt Ittner has enjoyed the ride, too.

He recently told Hawley that the seniors have made his job so much easier.

“He said he doesn’t have to do that much because we have nine seniors leading from the front,” Hawley said. “It’s just an awesome feeling.”

The only thing left to make this season complete is to bring home the state title.

“I couldn’t be more proud for this group to have gotten to this point,” Ittner said. “There’s only two teams left now and that’s a great feeling for these guys.”

Today’s game

Class 5 championship

Cox at Woodgrove, 2 p.m.

Online: For high school results and more coverage, visit 757Teamz.com .