Man killed, child hurt when train hits SUV
NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. -- A Mechanicsville man was killed Thursday when a passenger train collided with his SUV.
Kevin A. Pence, 45, was thrown from his 2006 Chevrolet Suburban upon impact.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
A child, secured in a child seat, survived the crash and suffered an injury that is not believed to be life-threatening, according to Virginia State Police.
The incident was reported at about 5:47 p.m. on Thursday along Outpost Road, near Route 649 (Rockahock Road), in New Kent County.
"The SUV was partially across the train tracks, controlled by a stop sign, when it was struck by a passenger train headed west," an email from a Virginia State Police spokesperson read. "The train did not derail. No injury is reported from the occupants of the train."
Police indicated the investigation was ongoing.
This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .