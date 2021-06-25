Cancel
New Kent County, VA

Man killed, child hurt when train hits SUV

By Scott Wise
WTVR CBS 6
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xqyTM_0afDZgu400

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. -- A Mechanicsville man was killed Thursday when a passenger train collided with his SUV.

Kevin A. Pence, 45, was thrown from his 2006 Chevrolet Suburban upon impact.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A child, secured in a child seat, survived the crash and suffered an injury that is not believed to be life-threatening, according to Virginia State Police.

The incident was reported at about 5:47 p.m. on Thursday along Outpost Road, near Route 649 (Rockahock Road), in New Kent County.

"The SUV was partially across the train tracks, controlled by a stop sign, when it was struck by a passenger train headed west," an email from a Virginia State Police spokesperson read. "The train did not derail. No injury is reported from the occupants of the train."

Police indicated the investigation was ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

