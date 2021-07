It feels like almost every celebrity has a similar formula for celebrating their little one’s birthday, and social media is usually at the forefront. Whether it’s the highly publicized Kardashian crew or more private parents like Katie Holmes, stars appear to love sharing photos of their children’s birthdays even when they aren’t avid posters. But not all celebrities are totally on board. Beyoncé is called Queen B for a reason, and when it comes to her babies, she beats to her own drum. For her twins Rumi and Sir Carter’s 4th birthday, she didn’t choose to share photos all over Instagram but instead posted a message to her website. So why exactly doesn’t Beyoncé celebrate her kids’ birthdays on Instagram?