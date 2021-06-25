Cancel
Cars

Auto Deals of the Week: Home Depot, Northern Tool, Revzilla—and Fast & Furious Returns!

By Jon Langston
thedrive
 15 days ago
Tools, gear, and more—plus, pick up the blockbuster F&F 8-movie pack for more than 50 percent off at Amazon, today only. Summer is here! With the Fourth of July holiday rapidly approaching, The Drive is committed to bring you the best automotive deals and bargains you need to tackle around-the-house chores, fix that lingering car issue, or just get your garage, shop, and yard prepped for the long, hot days ahead.

www.thedrive.com
New York City, NY
One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

