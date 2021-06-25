Auto Deals of the Week: Home Depot, Northern Tool, Revzilla—and Fast & Furious Returns!

Everything you need to know about the Home Depot 4th of July sale including Home Depot 4th of July hours and if the store is open or closed. Parents above all are grateful to have reached the tail-end of the pandemic. After months long periods of quarantine, we can unanimously agree that our homes have felt the effects. No longer could our kids kick their schoolbags under the table and begone for hours at a time, bask in the sun with friends and hang out on the streets, no.