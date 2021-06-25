Cancel
Willow Smith Previews New Album ‘Lately I Feel Everything’ With ‘Lipstick’

By Claire Shaffer
Rolling Stone
 16 days ago


Willow Smith’s new album Lately I Feel Everything will be out on July 16th, the singer announced on Friday. She also shared her latest single from the album, “Lipstick,” a heavy metal-inspired ode to freedom of expression. “I just wanted to let loose with this album,” Smith said in a...

