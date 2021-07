The Overland Park Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals linked to an armed robbery on June 19.

The suspects committed the robbery at around 3:45 a.m. Saturday in the 7400 block of Shawnee Mission Pkwy.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or the Overland Park Police Department at 913-244-8730.