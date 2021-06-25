Cancel
Gift of Gab, Blackalicious Rapper, Dies at 50

By Matthew Straus
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gift of Gab, the Bay Area underground rapper known as one half of the duo Blackalicious, has died from natural causes. The artist, born Timothy Jerome Parker, was 50 years old. “Tim peacefully departed this earth to be with our ancestors on Friday, June 18, 2021,” his Quannum collective said in a statement. “He is survived by two brothers, one sister, many nieces and nephews, countless friends, and fans across the globe. We ask that the family’s privacy is respected as we mourn the tremendous loss of our dear brother.”

pitchfork.com
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

