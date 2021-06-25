Gift of Gab, Blackalicious Rapper, Dies at 50

A clip from an old Logan Paul podcast episode where he downplays the success of Lil Baby and Baby's music has resurfaced online, and the Atlanta rapper has fired back. On Thursday (July 8), a snippet from episode 163 of the internet celebrity's ImPaulsive podcast, which is titled "We're Done With Sex" and was released back on March 3, 2020, made its way back onto social media. In the conversation, which is about influential and impactful music and artists from rock music bands like The Beatles, Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin to Lil Baby and DaBaby, Logan Paul offered his sentiments on the Quality Control Music artist's sound.