Failbetter Games on how to not make a DLC

By Alice Bell
rockpapershotgun.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple of years ago, in 2019, Failbetter Games were thinking about a new DLC for their historical-gothic, RPG-with-a-flying-steam-train Sunless Skies. They were starting pre-production on their next game, but wouldn't need a full team's worth of resources on it. It would be, said CEO Adam Myers, "economically useful" to have something to work on that didn't have a deadline. They wanted it to transform the game, in the same way that the Zubmariner DLC had transformed Sunless Sea. It involved exploring history, and accruing a kind of meddled-with-time score for being a very naughty little time meddler.

