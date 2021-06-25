Failbetter Games on how to not make a DLC

In the dark old days you had to buy 'BioWare Points' to exchange for Mass Effect DLC, sold in bundles of 800 so that if an expansion cost 1,200 points you'd have to pay for 1,600 of them and then just have 400 left over forever. To get some of the promotional items you'd either have to own other games—Dragon Age: Origins to score the blood dragon armor, for instance—or go hunting for codes on bottles of fizzy drink. If you wanted that umbra visor you went to 7-11 and bought Dr. Pepper until you found a code for it on the lid. Kids today have it easy.