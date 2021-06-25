Jay-Z’s Reasonable Doubt Is 25 Years Old Today And He’s Celebrating With An NFT
Jay-Z’s landmark debut Reasonable Doubt turns 25 today. And to celebrate the anniversary, Jay-Z is auctioning off… *checks notes*… an NFT inspired by the album cover. Heir To The Throne, which was the album’s original title, is a one-of-one animated digital artwork created by multidisciplinary artist Derrick Adams. You can see a static image of it above; the full animated version features glowing red embers and smoke rising from Jay-Z’s cigar in the shape of the number 25.www.stereogum.com