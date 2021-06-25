Flash flood watch in effect for Chicago area. Rainfall could reach 6 inches. ‘We’re stuck in a pattern ... of storms’

People walk on North Michigan Avenue in Chicago on a rainy Friday morning, June 25, 2021. Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune

A flash flood watch is in effect for much of the Chicago area through Saturday morning, with several rounds of “torrential rainfall producing” thunderstorms predicted to be moving through northern Illinois and northwest Indiana, according to the National Weather Service.

This period of potentially hazardous weather comes just a few days after a tornado ripped through parts of west suburban Naperville and Woodridge, damaging homes and leveling trees in its path.

“We’re stuck in a pattern of waves of storms through the weekend,” the National Weather Service said on Twitter . “While the rain is welcome, keep an eye out for flooding in ditches, low-lying spots, and along rivers and streams.”

The flash flood watch is in effect until 7 a.m. Saturday. The impacted area includes much of Cook County, extending west to DeKalb County and south to northern Will County, as well as northwest Indiana. Heavy rains started Friday and were expected to continue into Saturday, with 3 to 6 inches predicted in some areas.

The agency advised drivers to use caution during heavy rains and to avoid flooded roads and paths.

“Flooding of low-lying areas including farm fields, ditches and roadways is possible,” the National Weather Service said on its website. “Additionally, rises in water levels in rivers and streams are possible.”

More rounds of thunderstorms could continue early Sunday as well, potentially extending the flash flood watch, according to the agency.

A flash flood watch means there’s a potential for “rapid-onset flooding,” according to the National Weather Service, and those who live or work near streams, rivers, creeks and other waterways should take extra caution.

The chance for showers decreases Saturday night, but the wet pattern is expected to continue through the weekend and into next week, with a 60% chance of rain Sunday and Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

“The main threats are soaking downpours and lightning strikes,” the agency said on its Facebook page. “Use caution driving in heavy rain — avoid any flooded roads or paths. If you hear thunder or see lightning, move indoors.”

The rains have in some ways been a welcome relief, as they followed a lengthy drought in the region. Rainfall was well below normal during the first half of the year for the Chicago area, with some parts getting 10 inches less rain than what’s typical through mid-June, said Ricky Castro, meteorologist with the Chicago National Weather Service office in Romeoville.

Hotter-than-normal temperatures for much of June only worsened the drought conditions, but the recent precipitation has chipped away at the rainfall deficit, “making up for lost time,” he said.

“We’re improving in terms of the drought,” he said. “The rain was needed in terms of improving these drought conditions. On the other hand, there’s a hazard posed by the threat of too much rain falling at once can result in flooding.”

