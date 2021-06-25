Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

UPDATE: Barricade over near Bonanza Road, Lamb Boulevard

KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 15 days ago
10:20 A.M. UPDATE: Las Vegas police say that the person has been taken into custody. Roads are still closed but should reopen soon.

ORIGINAL STORY
Las Vegas police are currently working a barricade in a business located in the 4400 block of East Bonanza Road near Lamb Boulevard.

The business has been evacuated and only the possible suspect is believed to be inside at this time.

Road closures are in place in the area.

MAP OF THE AREA

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

