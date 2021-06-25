Cancel
NHL

The Wild Aren't Really Going to Trade Fiala, Right?

By Aaron Heckmann
zonecoverage.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the aftermath of Paul Fenton‘s turbulent 14-month reign over the Minnesota Wild, it didn’t appear there would be any silver linings. Even owner Craig Leipold admitted that hiring him was a mistake. But one positive came out of the Fenton era: Kevin Fiala has emerged as the game-breaker Fenton said he would be.

