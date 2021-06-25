Must Read: Beyoncé's Ivy Park Launches Swimwear Collection, Dua Lipa Is the New Face of Versace
These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday. Beyoncé's activewear brand Ivy Park (in collaboration with Adidas) launched its first swimwear collection, called Flex Park. The collection features one pieces, cover-ups and two-pieces in neon colors with contrasting white stripes. Sizes range from XS to 4X, and the collection also includes a men's shirt-and-short set, a pair of slides, a bucket hat and a bag. The campaign (above) for the collection was inspired by "nostalgic muscle beach culture," per the brand, and features Kristen Noel Crawley, Quincy Brown and Tabria Majors. {Fashionista inbox}fashionista.com