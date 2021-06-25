Must Read: Beyoncé's Ivy Park Launches Swimwear Collection, Dua Lipa Is the New Face of Versace

Image Source: Getty / Jay L. Clendenin, Getty / The Chosunilbo JNS. Piling onto the list of celebrities we never knew hung out together are Dua Lipa and Jennie Kim from Blackpink, aka the Sunglasses Sisters (TM). Since the mere mention of their names in the same sentences has us eager for a song collab, their color-coordinated crop tops and matching black pants have us deeply curious about whether there's a hidden messages in their most recent snap together during a hangout in LA. "Peek into the week," Dua captioned the post, which showed the two singers side by side in front of a cloudy mirror, posing like the two-person girl group we never knew we needed.