Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Must Read: Beyoncé's Ivy Park Launches Swimwear Collection, Dua Lipa Is the New Face of Versace

By Stephanie Saltzman
fashionista.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday. Beyoncé's activewear brand Ivy Park (in collaboration with Adidas) launched its first swimwear collection, called Flex Park. The collection features one pieces, cover-ups and two-pieces in neon colors with contrasting white stripes. Sizes range from XS to 4X, and the collection also includes a men's shirt-and-short set, a pair of slides, a bucket hat and a bag. The campaign (above) for the collection was inspired by "nostalgic muscle beach culture," per the brand, and features Kristen Noel Crawley, Quincy Brown and Tabria Majors. {Fashionista inbox}

fashionista.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dua Lipa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivy Park#Xs#Tabria Majors#English#Lvmh#Weturn#Wwd#Hijabi#Muslim
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Adidas
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionPage Six

Zendaya wears Beyoncé’s 2003 Versace dress to the 2021 BET Awards

At Sunday night’s 2021 BET Awards, Zendaya paid homage to Beyoncé by slipping into the plunging purple Versace dress the singer wore to the very same show back in 2003. The sexy violet-and-green gown features a dangerously deep halter neckline with a long, flowing skirt and thigh-high slit, which Beyoncé chopped into a mini for her first-ever performance of “Crazy in Love.”
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

Selena Gomez launches new swimwear collection inspired by her ‘aura and confidence’

Selena Gomez has launched a brand new swim collection in partnership with La’Mariette. The collection includes six styles including two tops, two bottoms, a one-piece, and a sarong, all in the brand’s “Aura” print featuring bright purples, reds, and greens.The 28-year-old singer announced the collaboration on Instagram. She wrote: “So grateful that I get the opportunity to celebrate my friends’ endeavors. My collaboration with @lamariette is out today (4 July)!”“What I love about this brand is that it celebrates women who love their bodies unconditionally giving themselves the grace they deserve. Hope you love it as much as I...
Designers & Collectionsfashionista.com

Must Read: Yara Shahidi Is the New Face of Dior, Bottega Veneta To Show in Detroit

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday. Dior has tapped Yara Shahidi as its newest face of women's fashion and cosmetics. The 21-year-old actress and activist is a familiar collaborator with Dior, having previously worked with the label this year for International Women's Day on the second installment of Dior Stands With Women, the female-led education and empowerment initiative created by the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project. {Fashionista inbox}
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Ma'am, Your Outfit Is Sizzling: See Dua Lipa and Jennie From Blackpink's Stylish LA Mirror Selfie

Image Source: Getty / Jay L. Clendenin, Getty / The Chosunilbo JNS. Piling onto the list of celebrities we never knew hung out together are Dua Lipa and Jennie Kim from Blackpink, aka the Sunglasses Sisters (TM). Since the mere mention of their names in the same sentences has us eager for a song collab, their color-coordinated crop tops and matching black pants have us deeply curious about whether there's a hidden messages in their most recent snap together during a hangout in LA. "Peek into the week," Dua captioned the post, which showed the two singers side by side in front of a cloudy mirror, posing like the two-person girl group we never knew we needed.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Marc Jacobs, Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner, and More

Marc Jacobs has been flexing his personal style this past week, especially with one label: Courreges. The designer wore the French label not once, but three times! In one instance, he opted for the classic jacket in light blue vinyl, and, in another image, a fire engine red incarnation. But the mod look that really stole our hearts? A sculpted black coat which he wore with his signature Rick Owens platform boots.
Beauty & FashionVogue

8 Buzzy Brands Championed By Iris Law To Shop Now

Zeitgeisty “photo dumps” and experimental style turns are customary for Gen Z-ers like Iris Law. The 20-year-old’s Instagram is awash with bright colours: Cyberdog neons, blushed cheeks and rouge lipstick populate her lo-fi feed, comprising a kind of gallery wall of her everyday life. As a young fashion aficionado, she...
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

Gucci's Diana Bag Is a Celebrity Go-To This Season

Adding to its line of signature handbags, Gucci has now introduced the Diana, a design based on the house’s bamboo handle tote first presented back in 1991. Reimagined by Alessandro Michele, the purse comes with detachable neon leather belts contrasting the wooden top handles. The bag itself maintains its original tote shape, while the GG hardware is placed at the front. Arriving in seven colorways, the Diana is offered in medium, small and mini sizing options. Customers can also customize their everyday looks by changing the neon leather belts available in three shades.
Houston, TXClick2Houston.com

GALLERY: Beyoncé drops new swimsuit line for Adidas x Ivy Park collaboration

HOUSTON – Beyoncé says this summer is flex time. The Houston native is dropping the fourth installment for the Adidas X Ivy Park collaboration, according to a press release. Dubbed “Flex Park,” the capsule line features neon orange one-piece and two-piece swimsuits, swim shorts and matching shirts and coverups. Flex...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
FootwearNews

‘Bling Empire’ Star Christine Chiu Takes Cannes in Golden PVC Mules, a Pale Blue Minidress & Oversized Denim

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Nobody pulls off a sleek shoe quite like Christine Chiu. The “Bling Empire” star and renowned couture collector is known for making bold fashion statements — which she did in casual style while arriving at the Cannes Film Festival this afternoon.
TennisPosted by
StyleCaster

Dua Lipa’s Sparkly Pink Tennis Skirt Is Such A Vibe

Over the past few months, the Tennis Prep aesthetic has absolutely blown up. Suddenly, tennis skirts are as socially acceptable as any other bottoms—TBH, I saw more pleated skirts at the bar this weekend than ripped jeans, which is seriously nuts. Quite a few stars have been leaning into the look as well, but I have to give it up to Dua Lipa’s pink tennis skirt as my favorite look to date. The whole outfit was a serve; tennis pun absolutely intended.
Beauty & FashionThe Drum

Adidas creates swimmable billboard to launch inclusive swimwear collection

Adidas has unveiled the world’s first liquid billboard following the recent debut of its inclusive swimwear collection. The stunt highlights Adidas’s wider choice of technical apparel to athletes, encouraging women in particular to build their confidence by getting involved in sport. The campaign, developed by Havas, is based on insights...
CelebritiesVogue

All The Best-Dressed Stars On The Red Carpet At Cannes

The red carpet is back! And Adam Driver is on it. The Annette actor and tall drink of water is among the galaxy of stars who have decamped to the South of France for the return of the Cannes Film Festival, which was scrapped from the industry calendar last year due to Covid. And looking at Bella Hadid in vintage Jean Paul Gaultier, or a Prada-clad Andie MacDowell, her silver halo of curls bathed in golden hour light, it felt almost as though the pandemic was over – if only for a brief moment.
CelebritiesPosted by
Benzinga

Dua Lipa Sued After Sharing Paparazzi Photo Of Herself On Instagram

British singer Dua Lipa is being sued for copyright infringement for running a press agency’s photograph of her on her Instagram page without permission. What Happened: The BBC reports that Integral Images Inc., a New York City-based photography and videography service, took Lipa’s photograph on Feb. 3, 2019 while she was standing in line at an airport. The photograph showed the singer holding her airline ticket and passport while wearing an oversized hat.

Comments / 0

Community Policy